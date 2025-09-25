MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Odisha ITDAs flagged for irregularities, mismanagement in CAG audit report

CAG audit reveals poor spending, suspected misappropriation, and procurement violations in 11 Integrated Tribal Development Agencies in Odisha between 2018 and 2023

Subhashish Mohanty Published 25.09.25, 06:30 AM
Representational picture

The Comptroller and Auditor General has flagged major irregularities in the functioning of Odisha’s Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDA), which provides services and public goods for Scheduled Tribes.

The report was tabled in the Odisha Assembly on Wednesday.

The audit highlighted poor spending efficiency and mismanagement. “Out of 1,709.47 crore available with the 11 sampled ITDAs during 2018-23, only 1,190.44 crore (70 per cent) was spent. None of the ITDAs had prepared Annual Accounts, though required under the Societies Registration Act,” it said.

The report pointed to misuse of funds by junior officials. “JEs/ AEs conducted personal transactions of 148.75 crore from ITDA bank accounts, including ATM withdrawals, cheque payments, mobile recharges, UPI transactions and insurance premiums — indicative of suspected misappropriation,” it noted.

It also flagged irregularities in documentation. In nine sampled ITDAs, vouchers worth 17.33 crore were available against reported expenditure of 20.71 crore, while 325 test-checked works showed 3.23 crore payments with missing invoices. Among 2,476 invoices for 544 works, issues included missing dates, missing invoice numbers, duplicates, unregistered entities and mismatched GST details.

Ten ITDAs bought 54.25 crore worth of materials from co-operative societies without tenders. At ITDA Paralakhemundi, the PA exceeded approval limits, procuring instruments and costumes worth 3.74 crore against a sanctioned 73.60 lakh, including 2.09 crore via repeat orders without fresh tenders.

RELATED TOPICS

Odisha Government
