Bus at Kumbh Mela houses a saint and the 'world's heaviest Sphatik Shivling'

Amid the huts erected by seers and saints at the camp for Kumbh Mela, set to begin in a week, stands a unique white bus that serves as both the residence of a saint and the home of the "world's heaviest Sphatik (Crystal) Shivling." The bus belongs to Swami Sachchidanand Chaitanya, who said that the Shivling, installed by his Guru Shri Laxman Chaitanya Brahmachari, is the world's heaviest Sphatik Shivling, weighing 65 kg.

Located at the camp being set up near Alopshankari Crossing on Sangam Lower Road in Sector 18, the bus has caught the attention of passersby for the past month.

"In 1992, my guru, Shri Laxman Chaitanya Brahmachari Ji, prepared this bus for the Ujjain Simhastha Kumbh, naming it Shri Shri Harsiddhi. This bus is a provider of all siddhis. After that, he visited all the pilgrimage sites," Swami Sachchidanand Chaitanya told PTI Bhasha.

Doctor Shri Laxman Chaitanya Brahmachari Maharaj was the successor disciple of Dharma Samrat Swami Shri Karpatri Ji Maharaj and served as the long-time president of the All India Dharma Sangh in Varanasi.

"Guru Ji had built a square tank on top of the bus, where he collected holy water from all the pilgrimage sites and lakes mentioned in the scriptures and Puranas. The water from all the 12 Jyotirlingas was used to anoint this Sphatik Shivling, which was touched by all the 12 Jyotirlingas," Swami Sachchidanand Chaitanya said.

"In 2001, Guru Ji attained Brahmalin (passed away) in Kashi. After that, his disciple, Guru Maa Doctor Kalyani Chaitanya Brahmacharini (Amma Ji), spent her entire life in this bus. She passed away in 2023. Guru Ji and Guru Maa did japa-tap (spiritual practices) and went on pilgrimage in this bus," he added.

He mentioned that the bus, which once had facilities like a kitchen and toilet, has a rear section that can be opened to create a stage. It also has a grain storage system to prepare food offerings.

Swami Sachchidanand Chaitanya noted that Tata no longer manufactures spare parts for this old model (Tata 1210), but mechanics are delighted to see the vehicle and manage to repair it by sourcing parts from elsewhere.

