'Broken table, no wheelchair': Vir Das calls out Air India after disastrous flight experience

Emmy-winning comedian and actor Vir Das took to social media X Tuesday morning to express his frustration with an AirIndia carrier, which left his wife, recovering from a fractured foot, navigate stepladders despite pre-booking a wheelchair.

The incident took place on flight AI816 from Mumbai to Delhi.

Das, 45, said he had pre-booked Pranaam meet-and-greet services along with a wheelchair for his wife, who is healing from a foot injury. The couple spent Rs1 lakh on two business-class tickets, priced at Rs 50, 000 each.

“I’m a lifetime loyalist. I believe you’ve got the nicest cabin crew in the sky, this post pains me to write,” Das said on X, tagging Air India.

“Broken table, broken leg rests, her seat is stuck reclined, won’t straighten fully,” he continued, describing the condition of the “newly refurbished” aircraft.

The flight was also delayed for two hours, claimed Das. But the chaos began after landing in Delhi. Das said they were informed that they will have to climb down via a stepladder, despite nursing a foot fracture.

“Two hours late, we get off in Delhi and we’re told it’s a stepladder. Again wheelchair and Encalm pre-booked,” he wrote. “I ask the air hostesses at the front of the plane to assist my wife while I carry four bags. Silence and a clueless look at each other.”

Das’s wife was forced to climb down the ladder.

“We step off the plane to the top of the ladder. I ask an Air India male ground staff member to help us, looks at me, shrugs, and ignores me,” he added.

Das said he informed another Air India staff member.

“Sir kya karein… sorry (What to do, sir. Sorry),” the staffer told him.

There was still no wheelchair available when they reached the terminal. Despite prior arrangements through Encalm, a private airport service often contracted for premium ground handling, the staff on duty had no clue.

“We get to the terminal, Encalm people inform wheelchair staff that we had pre-booked a chair. He’s clueless,” wrote Das.

With no personnel available due to the delayed flight, wheelchairs stood around unclaimed.

“I grab a chair and wheel her to baggage claim, then out of the airport to the parking,” he said, adding: “Encalm lets Air India know this is happening. No one shows.”

Das ended his post by saying, “Anyway. One of your wheelchairs is on the second floor of the parking in Delhi. Do claim it.”

Air India responded to Das and said, “Dear Mr. Das, we understand and empathise with the experience. Please share the booking details via DM for us to look into this on priority.”

Das responded: “AI816. Get your wheelchair bro.”

To which Air India replied, “Dear Mr. Das, thank you for sharing the details. We're getting this checked on priority. Please allow us some time.”

Many users slammed Air India’s use of “robotic” replies.

One X user wrote: “Don’t bother chatting with them please. They have well-trained robots chatting with you. They don’t read but send the standard ‘please DM the details and give us time to look into it.’”

The incident comes at a time when the Tata Group-owned airline is attempting to reinvent its image with large-scale fleet upgrades, international tie-ups, and promises of world-class service.