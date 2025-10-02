BRO sets new world record with road at 19,400 ft on Mig La Pass in Ladakh

The Border Roads Organisation's 'Project Himank' has once again created history by surpassing its own Guinness World Record for the highest motorable road.

The team successfully reached Mig La Pass at an altitude of 19,400 feet on Likaru-Mig La-Fukche road alignment in Leh district, overtaking the previous record set at Umling La (19,024 feet), the BRO said in a statement here.

The milestone, it said, was achieved on Wednesday when the BRO team led by Chief Engineer of Project Himank Brig Vishal Srivastava reached Mig La Pass, proudly hoisting the National and BRO flags at this unparalleled height.

The connectivity from Likaru to Mig La pass and further to Fukche village is of immense strategic and infrastructural significance, serving as the third vital axis from the Hanle sector to the border village of Fukche near the Indo-China border.

The BRO has been instrumental in connecting some of the world's highest mountain passes, with 11 out of the 14 highest motorable passes globally built by it, the statement said.

Beyond its strategic importance, the Mig La Pass is expected to provide a major boost to tourism in Ladakh.

Its breathtaking vistas of the Indus Valley and the exhilarating journey to the pass promise visitors a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the BRO said, adding that while the route presents formidable challenges, it also rewards travellers with unparalleled beauty and adventure.

The achievement stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit, engineering excellence, and unwavering dedication of the BRO, which continues to push the boundaries of road construction in some of the world’s most difficult terrains.

