Bothered by YouTuber's frivolous posers, sadhu in Kumbh Mela tackles influencer menace with tongs

The Maha Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest religious gathering, which takes place every 12 years, began on Monday, January 13, and will continue until February 26. Devotees from all corners of the world have gathered in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, for this sacred event to take the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers.

On Tuesday, crores of devotees gathered for the first ‘Amrit Snan,’ a key ritual observed during the Kumbh Mela which coincides with Makar Sankranti. This ritual holds deep religious importance as it marks a moment of purification for those taking part.

Amid the devotional atmosphere, a video from the Mela has gone viral on social media.

One YouTuber approached a sadhu Baba, who was meditating at the festival, and began asking questions. Baba responded calmly when asked, "Since when did you join the Sanyasi sect, Maharaj Ji?" He replied, "Since childhood."

But when the YouTuber repeated the question and followed up by asking, "Which bhajan of God do you people sing?" Baba’s demeanor changed.

Baba grabbed a tong lying nearby and began chasing and striking the reporter. The man ran away, dropping his microphone in the process. Addressing onlookers, the enraged sadhu asked, "Did you hear the nonsense he said?"

He also expressed anger at the YouTuber’s approach, saying, "He will talk nonsense, he will speak ill of saints, tongs." Baba questioned those present, asking, "You people are seeing what wrong he said."

“Na gaalat bolunga, na gaalat sununga (I will speak no wrong, I will listen to no wrong).” The monk said, as he uttered an expletive and one man fell on his feet seeking blessings.

The video has taken the internet by storm, with views over 20 million.

One user commented, “This will happen if you disturb a saint."

Another said, “Real saints don’t use bad language. This is the wrong number."

Someone else remarked, “It is completely unacceptable for a saint, who has devoted their life to God, to engage in abusive behaviour."

A viewer pointed out, “People do meditation to be calm and composed but what they are doing is nothing even related to it. So, what has he even achieved keeping his hand up? That is my question."

One user quipped, “This is what happens when you poke a sadhu with silly questions!” Another added, “Respect their space. Not everything is content!” A third joked, “Sadhu 1, YouTuber 0. Instant karma!”

Another user said, “Let this be a lesson for clout chasers to think twice before disturbing someone’s peace.”

Another added, "Guess the YouTuber got more content than he bargained for!''

Many said that both parties could have handled the situation better. One commenter argued, "Violence is not the answer. The sadhu could have responded differently."