Class IV student in Odisha residential school chained to bed, authorities launch probe

A Class IV student at a residential school in Odisha’s Balasore district was allegedly chained to his hostel bed to stop him from running away, a video of which has gone viral and triggered public outrage over human rights concerns.

The video of the incident, reported from the government Upgraded Upper Primary School in Begunia, shows the boy seated on his hostel bed with his one leg tied to it using an iron shackle.

Headmaster Raghunath Bugudai told The Telegraph: “His parents are aware of the issue. The child was repeatedly fleeing from the school. On Tuesday evening, he left for his house, which is half a kilometre from the school, and insisted on not coming to school.”

Bugudai added: “His father, a labourer, brought him to the school on Wednesday morning around 10am and asked the peon to chain him as he would try to flee away from the school. He was chained for 10 minutes. One of our school teachers shot the video and later uploaded it on social media. The child has been reading in our school from Class I.”

The school has 254 students, with hostel facilities for only 40.

The student said: “The peon tied me to the bed. But I don’t know why he did that.”

As the incident snowballed into a major controversy, the district administration launched a probe.

Nilgiri sub-collector Madhusmita Samantray told this newspaper: “I have already visited the school and interacted with the authorities. A probe has been ordered. We will ascertain the reasons leading to the incident. We have recorded the statement of the headmaster, who also happens to be the hostel superintendent, and other staff of the school. Once the probe is over, action will be taken as per the law. Being the head of the school, the headmaster has to explain the reasons behind the incident.”

She added: “His father said he chained the boy. But it should not have happened. The child has been freed.”

The district education officer and district social welfare officers also visited the school and began their own inquiry, recording the statements of the boy and other staff.