Gratitude to India and Pakistan: World welcomes ceasefire as conflict ends after 87 hours

India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire, following high-level talks mediated by the United States.

The announcement was first made by US President Donald Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” wrote President Trump.

“Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

US Vice-President J.D. Vance wrote on X: “Great work from the President’s team, especially Secretary Rubio. And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire.”

US secretary of state Marco Rubio provided further insight into the negotiations, stating: “Over the past 48 hours, Vice-president J.D. Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.”

Sources from India’s ministry of external affairs told the ANI that the ceasefire comes without any preconditions or post-conditions.

It was further revealed that Pakistan initiated the call for dialogue.

The Indus Water Treaty, will remain in abeyance for the time being, as per ANI reports.

India's external affairs minister S. Jaishankar confirmed the development on X, and said: “India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so.”

Pakistan’s deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar acknowledged the development, writing on X, “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed “all efforts to de-escalate the conflict”, as reported by PTI.

In India, reactions have poured in from political leaders and state heads.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah welcomed the ceasefire and expressed regret that it had not come earlier. “If it had happened 2-3 days ago, the lives we lost would not have been lost. Pakistan's DGMO called our DGMO and the ceasefire was implemented. It is the responsibility of the current J&K government to assess wherever the damage has been done and start providing relief to the people,” he said.

Abdullah also urged the need for prompt relief and compensation: “Wherever people are injured, they should get proper treatment and also get relief under the government scheme. The fire has caused a lot of damage... DCs have been instructed to immediately do a final assessment of the damage and send that assessment to us so that we can start providing relief to these houses. Also, our airport has been closed for many days, we hope that the airport will reopen after the ceasefire.”

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said, “Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has announced the ceasefire on the mediation done by the US President Donald Trump. I welcome the ceasefire. Our battle against terrorism will continue.”

Welcoming the announcement of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann stated that while the development is positive, the state will continue to remain on high alert.

“We welcome the good news of the ceasefire, but Punjab will remain vigilant,” Mann said at a press briefing in Chandigarh. He added that anti-drone systems would soon be installed along the state’s international border to bolster security measures.

Bangladesh interim government head and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus commended the leaders of both nations for their decision to engage in dialogue and end hostilities.

“We commend Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Sharif for agreeing to a ceasefire and initiating talks,” Yunus stated. He also expressed appreciation for the mediation efforts of President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio, emphasizing that Bangladesh will continue to support peaceful diplomatic engagement between its neighbors.