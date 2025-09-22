Bomb scare at Dal Lake as Jammu and Kashmir intensifies anti-terror operations across districts

Security forces on Monday detected suspected explosive material along the popular tourist hub of Dal Lake in Srinagar, officials said.

The object, connected to two detonators, was found near the Regional Passport Office, adjacent to Ghat No. 12 Nehru Park. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the site and safely detonated the device without causing any casualties, authorities added.

Even after five months since the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, security forces are still continuing operations following recent encounters with terrorists in Udhampur, Doda, and Kishtwar districts.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps, Lt Gen P.K. Mishra, reviewed the ongoing anti-terror operations on Monday.

Security concerns along the International Border have also escalated.

On Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) launched a search operation after detecting the movement of a Pakistani drone near Jajowal village in the RS Pura sector around 7 pm.

The drone was seen entering Indian territory, prompting immediate searches around Border Outposts Chakroi and Jugnuchak. Officials said the operation was ongoing when the last reports were received.

In a separate security measure, authorities in Anantnag district banned the flying of drones, UAVs, and other aerial devices from Saturday, citing security considerations.

Earlier, on September 16, BSF troops recovered an AK assault rifle and a magazine near the fence at Border Outpost Budhwar during a search operation triggered by suspicious movement.

Officials emphasised that heightened vigilance and coordinated operations across districts are crucial to preventing terrorist activity and ensuring the safety of civilians and border areas.

Since Friday evening, a massive search is underway in Seoj Dhar forest, connecting Dudu-Basantgarh in Udhampur district with Bhaderwah in Doda, following the killing of a soldier during a gunfight with terrorists.

Another operation began in Keshwan forest of Kishtwar district after a brief gunfight on Sunday afternoon.

Accompanied by GOC, counter-insurgency force (Delta) Maj Gen A P S Bal, Lt Gen Mishra flew by helicopter to Seoj Dhar to assess the operations. Officials said that while no further contact was made with the terrorists after the initial gunfights, helicopters continued hovering over the dense forests, which remained cordoned off with joint parties of army, police, and CRPF conducting combing operations.

Drones and sniffer dogs were also deployed to track and neutralise suspects.

In Kathua district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Malhar area following intelligence about the suspected movement of two terrorists. Officials reported that no trace of the suspects had been found so far.