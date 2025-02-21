Jharkhand: Board examinations for Hindi and science subjects cancelled after paper leak

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday cancelled the Class X board examinations for Hindi and science subjects after reports of question paper leaks were found to be true.

The Hindi examination was held on Tuesday while the science examination was held on Thursday. The Class X (matriculation) examination began on February 11. Reports regarding leaked Hindi and science question papers have been circulating on social media for the last two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, JAC officials decided to cancel the examinations after matching the original question papers with the leaked ones on Thursday and found them to be the same.

“Re-exam dates for these Jharkhand board exams 2025 will be shared in the due course. Students and parents are advised to keep checking the official website and contact the respective school authorities for more details,” said a notice issued

by the JAC.

“All students, their parents, principals concerned, centre superintendents and officials concerned are informed that in the light of information received through social media and newspapers, the examinations of Hindi (Course A and Course B) subject held in the first sitting on February 18 and science subject in the first sitting on February 20 are cancelled,” JAC, a government body, said in a notice.

Students of a girls’ high school in Koderma had first reported about the viral leaked question paper. Koderma district education officer Avinash Ram confirmed the matter coming to his notice.

Reports suggest that the leaked papers were sold for ₹350 on social media through a QR code.

JAC chairperson Natwa Hansda told reporters in Ranchi that when the science question papers were opened at 9.45am on Thursday, they were compared with the viral question papers and were found to be the same.

Hansda assured that chief secretary Alka Tiwari has been informed about the matter. He added that the paper leak case will be investigated and action will be taken.

“A high-level committee will also be formed for the investigation. This committee will investigate the paper leak case and recommend action against the culprits,”

said Hansda.

Sources in JAC informed that this was the first instance in the state that matriculation question papers have been leaked.

The Class X (matriculation) and Class XII (intermediate) board examinations began across Jharkhand on February 11. The Class X examinations are scheduled in the first sitting (9.45am to 1pm), while the Class XII examinations are being held in the second sitting (2pm to 5.15pm).

More than 4.33 lakh students are appearing for the Class X examinations across 1,297 examination centres, while over 3.5 lakh students are taking the intermediate examinations across 789 centres.