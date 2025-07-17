MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 17 July 2025

Blackbox recording in Air India crash probe shift focus to senior pilot

Reuters could not immediately verify the report

Our Web Desk Published 17.07.25, 05:16 AM
The Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad

The Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad File picture

A black-box recording of dialogue between the Air India flight's two pilots indicates it was the captain who turned off switches that controlled fuel flowing to the plane's two engines, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with U.S. officials' early assessment of evidence uncovered in the crash investigation.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air India did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB), in its preliminary report released on Saturday, said the switches controlling the fuel supply to the aircraft’s two engines had “transitioned” from “run” to “cutoff” moments after its takeoff. A few seconds later, both switches were moved back from the “cutoff” to “run” mode. Both engines relighted, but the aircraft was flying too low to recover.

Aviation experts who have reviewed the AAIB report say its language appears carefully chosen. The report states the switches “transitioned” from run to cutoff, a phrasing that, while technically correct, implies human action without stating it outright.

Multiple pilots have said the switches cannot move on their own. They point out that the one-second lag between the two switches being flipped is consistent with manual operation.

Also Read

A key point of concern is a brief exchange cited by the report: one pilot is said to have asked the other why he had cut off the fuel, to which the second pilot replied that he had not. Shortly after that exchange, the air traffic controllers heard the Mayday call, seconds before the crash.

RELATED TOPICS

Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Pilots
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Netanyahu faces coalition setback: Key ally quits, govt loses majority in Parliament

The Shas ultra-Orthodox party said it was leaving over disagreements surrounding a proposed law meant to grant wide military draft exemptions to its constituents
Rahul Gandhi, (inset) Kiren Rijiju
Quote left Quote right

Rahul Gandhi tries to mislead by speaking the language of Pakistan on foreign policy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT