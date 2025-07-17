Teachers in Uttarakhand oppose Gita recital in schools, call it 'anti-Constitutional diktat'

A section of teachers in Uttarakhand has opposed the state government’s decision to make the recital of at least one shloka from the Bhagavad Gita mandatory during morning prayers in schools, terming it an “anti-Constitutional diktat”.

Sanjay Kumar Tamta, president of the Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe Teachers’ Association, told reporters in Dehradun on Wednesday: “Gita is a religious text and preaching religion in school is against Article 28(1) of the Constitution.”

“We have written to the education department to withdraw this order. Otherwise, we will move the court to remind the government that it is a violation of the Constitution,” he added.

Mukul Kumar Sati, education director (secondary), had on Tuesday said the order had been issued on the direction of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and stated that the teachers would have to explain the principle of the shlokas to the students and ensure that their teachings “reflect in the life and behaviour of the students”.

“The students have to learn the basis of the traditional Indian knowledge system under the National Education Policy, 2020. Efforts are underway to prepare the syllabus and textbooks accordingly. The chief minister was informed about the structure of the syllabus on May 6, and he directed us to introduce Srimad Bhagavad Gita and Ramayan,” Sati was quoted as saying to the reporters in Dehradun.

Under Article 28 (1) of the Constitution, no religious instruction shall be provided in any educational institution wholly maintained out of state funds.

Tamta said: “The students of various religions study in government schools, and it is unwise to force them to read the text of a particular religion. We’ll oppose this order all over the state.”