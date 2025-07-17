BJD hits the streets over student’s death: Opposition storms capital and alleges state apathy

Thousands of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers tried to break police barriers to enter the Lok Seva Bhavan to protest the death of the Balasore student who set herself on fire after allegedly having faced sexual harassment from her college professor near the Lower PMG Square here in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old girl, who had sustained 95 per cent burns after setting herself ablaze on the campus of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, died late on Monday night at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many BJD workers, including two former ministers — Priti Ranjan Ghadei and Pranab Prakash Das — and Rajya Sabha member Sulata Deo sustained grievous injuries after being hit by rubber bullets.

The girl, a second-year integrated BEd student and an active ABVP worker, committed suicide as the college authorities did not act on her allegations of sexual harassment against the head of the department of education, Professor Samir Sahu.

The victim was seen stating how she had been subjected to mental torture by the college authorities in one of her interviews with the local media that had gone viral. She had said: “I was nominated by the college as a master trainer in self-defence. For these reasons, I had to attend several programmes. Citing a percentage shortage in attendance, the teacher threatened to take action against me. I was even denied from taking the examination. He did not permit me to attend class if I reached even 10 minutes late. He asked for sexual favours.”

She had claimed that the teacher allegedly used to call her father on flimsy grounds: “My father also chided me. Later, I wrote to the Internal Committee of the College (ICC) and tweeted to the education minister, Suryabanshi Suraj. I had also intimated my seniors in the ABVP. The principal assured help.”

She had claimed: “Rather than helping me, the college authorities tried to denigrate me. They pressurised my friends to put pressure on me to change my stance. A signature campaign was launched against me and I found myself isolated. I want justice.”

The BJD on Wednesday gheraoed the Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar and observed a Balasore bandh. Thousands of BJD workers tried to march towards the Odisha Assembly and the secretariat. The police used rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons to stop the BJD workers from breaking through the multiple layers of barricades.

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik said: “The police acted in a blatantly partisan manner, rushing to fire rubber bullets when there was no justification for such excessive force. Just a few days ago, a senior IPS officer was caught on camera near the chief minister’s residence instructing his force to break the legs of protesters and promising awards to those who achieved this feat. Today, the legs of two ex-ministers have been broken, probably needing surgery. Other senior leaders of BJD, a lady Rajya Sabha member and several party workers have been hit by the police. The government owes an explanation.”

In Balasore, life was paralysed following the eight-hour bandh call by the BJD from 6am on Wednesday. All business establishments remained closed. The party is seeking a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to the father of the deceased over the phone and assured him of his full support on Wednesday. Rahul wrote on X: “Spoke with the father of the brave daughter who lost her life in the fight for justice in Balasore, Odisha. In his voice, I felt his daughter’s pain, dreams and struggle.”

Assuring the full support of the Congress, Rahul wrote: “I stand with them at every step. What happened is not only inhuman and shameful but a wound to the entire society. We will ensure in every way that the victim’s family receives full justice.”

The Congress has called for an Odisha bandh on Thursday.

All India Mahila Congress president, Alka Lamba, said: “The girl, an ABVP worker, had written letters to everyone, including the chief minister, state education minister, Union education minister and Balasore local MP and MLA. But no one listened to her.”

Odisha law minister Prithviraj Harichandan lashed out at the Opposition for trying to politicise the issue. “They are on the lookout for such issues that they can politicise. They should refrain from doing this,” he said.