UGC panel to probe Odisha student’s death after harassment complaint

The committee has been asked to submit its report within seven days

Subhashish Mohanty Published 17.07.25, 08:44 AM
Police stand guard as the mortal remains of the student are cremated in Balasore on Tuesday.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has constituted a fact-finding committee to look into the issue of the death of a 20-year-old student of Fakir Mohan College, Balasore, who set herself ablaze after failing to get justice in a sexual harassment case.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within seven days.

Professor Raj Kumar Mittal of Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, and a member of the UGC, has been appointed as the chairman of the committee. Other members of the committee include Sushma Yadav, a former member of UGC and Dr Neerja Gupta, vice-chancellor of Gujarat University, Ahmedabad. Joint secretary of UGC, Dr Ashima Mangla, has been appointed as the coordinating officer.

The committee will examine the circumstances leading to the incident, including the availability and effectiveness of factors such as institutional policies, grievance
redressal mechanisms, anti-harassment measures adopted and the student support system. It will also see the status of compliance by the institution to the provisions of the University Grants Commission.

It will also make an onsite assessment to verify the actual implementation of the measures adopted by the institution for ensuring the safety of female students and other wellbeing policies.

It will also engage with stakeholders, including students, faculty, administrators, and support staff, to assess the institutional culture, student experience and challenges faced. The committee will suggest measures for the prevention of such incidents in
the future.

Ahead of the Odisha bandh by the Congress on Wednesday, the state government ordered a crime branch probe into the Balasore girl’s death.

