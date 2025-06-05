BJP’s ‘selfie’ swipe after Siddaramaiah draws Kumbh parallel to Bengaluru stampede

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government over the tragic stampede that occurred during the RCB team’s IPL victory celebrations in Bengaluru, accusing it of prioritising “publicity stunts” over the safety and well-being of citizens.

At least 11 people died and 33 were injured in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, where an estimated crowd of over three lakh had gathered — far exceeding the stadium’s 35,000 capacity — to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first IPL title.

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra squarely blamed the state government and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, who had posted on social media that the authorities had not anticipated such an overwhelming turnout.

“Dear D K Shivakumar, when politics mattered more than sports, selfies of your families mattered more than the fans, vanity more than safety, and publicity more than governance — this tragedy was inevitable,” Vijayendra said in a post on X.

“Who are you trying to fool when you claim you didn’t anticipate an overwhelming crowd?” he added. “Given the expectations and the frenzied excitement of the fans, even a child could have foreseen the massive turnout.”

Vijayendra further alleged: “This is nothing short of a dereliction of duty by you and your government — one that chose publicity stunts over the safety and well-being of innocent citizens, right on the sacred podium of Vidhana Soudha.”

He urged the Karnataka government to take lessons in crowd management from the Uttar Pradesh government, saying, “Your government should take lessons in crowd management from the Uttar Pradesh government, which successfully conducted the Kumbh Mela — one of the world’s largest religious gatherings over 50 days. Shame on your government.”

The criticism intensified after chief minister Siddaramaiah addressed the media on Wednesday following the incident, announcing ex gratia compensation for the victims’ families and free treatment for the injured. However, his reference to past incidents, including the Kumbh Mela, sparked political outrage.

“Such incidents happened in so many places. I am not going to defend this by comparing it with them now, by saying it happened here and there. In Kumbh Mela, 50-60 people died, but I didn't criticise it. If Congress criticises, then that is a different matter. Did I or the Karnataka government criticise?” Siddaramaiah said during the press conference.

This comment drew a sharp rebuke from Union minister and senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi, who accused the chief minister of trying to deflect blame.

“Kumbh and this is incomparable. When police denied permission, why did you force them? My second question to Siddaramaiah is, after the deaths, you continue your celebration? Why did Deputy Chief Minister (DK Shivakumar) go to receive them? They are busy with selfies, nobody is bothered about what has happened to the common man,” Joshi said, reports NDTV.

Highlighting the handling of past tragedies with sensitivity, Joshi added, “No one was taking selfies. A judicial inquiry must be conducted. The government has to reply. This is highly condemnable.”

As political tensions escalate, the Karnataka government faces mounting pressure to answer questions about the planning and crowd control measures, or lack thereof, that led to a deadly tragedy at what was meant to be a joyous celebration.