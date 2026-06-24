BJP takes action on Karnataka cross-voters as MLC poll rebellion rocks state unit

Opposition leader in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, on Tuesday told reporters in New Delhi that the BJP had taken action against those who allegedly cross-voted during the Legislative Council elections held on June 18.

The incident has fuelled mistrust among BJP leaders at a time the state unit of the party is grappling with factionalism. The BJP high

command had summoned Ashoka and party state president B.Y. Vijayendra to New Delhi to discuss the issue of cross-voting.

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Terming the matter “serious”, Ashoka said: “Our two candidates won the MLC elections, but 2-3 MLAs cross-voted against the BJP. We explained the issue before our national president Nitin Nabin. He asked us to leave the matter to him and informed us that action has been initiated against those who betrayed the party in the MLC polls.”

Asked whether the party’s national leadership has identified those involved in cross-voting, Ashoka said: “That information was not shared with us. They only asked us to give information we have.”

The ruling Congress, last week, won five of the seven Legislative Council seats that went to the polls, while the BJP bagged two. The JDS failed to win the one seat for which it contested.

The results revealed cross-voting by the BJP and JDS legislators in favour of the Congress candidates, as the ruling party received a total of 151 votes — 11 more than the expected 140 — sources said.

Ashoka said Nabin instructed them to take the party forward unitedly to win the 2028 Assembly polls and gave suggestions and directions regarding the party organisation.