BJP government piling debt on Odisha: Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik

Biju Janata Dal president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday accused the BJP government of misleading the people on the issue of development.

“The BJP government came to power a year ago. It is being referred to as the people’s government. But where are the people? Development does not come through long speeches and big advertisements,” Naveen said while addressing party workers during the Jana Jagarana Abhiyana at Sankha Bhawan. The campaign aims to expose the failures of the Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government in Odisha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Targeting the Majhi government’s economic policy, Naveen said, “When our government took over the reins in 2000, the state had a loan burden of ₹18,000 crore. The government was running on an overdraft. By the time we left office, there was a surplus of ₹45,000 crore in the treasury. But the current government has now plunged the state into heavy debt.”

While Naveen did not specify the exact amount of loan incurred by the state in the past year, BJD leaders claimed that during this period, the state had incurred a loan of ₹90,000 crore. Naveen also claimed that his government had significantly reduced the poverty level in the state.

Naveen further alleged that the state’s healthcare system has collapsed.

“During our tenure, 90 per cent of people benefitted from the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. Now, under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, people are not even receiving basic medical facilities. Out of 30 districts, the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) posts are vacant in 19. This is the success of the present government,” he said.

He also accused the government of rendering Mission Shakti defunct. “The biggest achievement of the government is making Mission Shakti defunct. Women who returned after training in Dubai and Singapore are now sitting idle at home. They are frustrated, and their self-confidence is shattered. Mission Shakti earned national recognition during our time. The present government has put numerous obstacles in the path of women’s empowerment. The women will never forgive this government

for that.”

Naveen also criticised the government for its failure to address the concerns of farmers. He asserted that his party stands with the people and continues to serve them.