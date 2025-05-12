BJP flaunts Pakistan 'decimation' as Opposition questions sudden halt of Operation Sindoor

The BJP on Sunday laboured to claim big achievements from Operation Sindoor, stressing that Pakistan had been compelled to retreat, as the Opposition and pro-war social media users questioned the sudden stoppage of military action.

BJP social media head Amit Malviya put out a series of posts on X to claim “the strategic decimation of Pakistan” and cashed in on Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s comment that “2025 is not 1971” as the party showcased Indira Gandhi’s leadership during the Bangladesh Liberation War to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Appearing to address a wave of anger on social media over the cessation of military action against Pakistan and questions about India’s achievements in Operation Sindoor, Malviya listed the key Pakistan air force bases hit by India and concluded that all was not over.

“Now what? Is it over? We are at peace as long as there is peace. The moment the Pakistani army or their collaborators do anything remotely, we will again hit back, and now the jugular vein has moved out from Kashmir to the mainland of Pakistan,” he said.

Malviya sought to counter the Congress’s effort to showcase how Indira had not buckled under US pressure during the 1971 war. “In 1971, the local population — what is now Bangladesh — was actively resisting Pakistan, and India had strong support from the ground. That is not the case in 2025,” Malviya said.