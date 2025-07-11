BJD women’s wing seek BJP Nilgiri MLA’s arrest over derogatory remarks against leader

Hundreds of BJD women’s wing members took to the streets on Thursday, demanding the immediate arrest of BJP Nilgiri MLA Santosh Khatua for making derogatory remarks against a woman leader.

The party leaders alleged that Khatua had used unparliamentary language, laced with “sexual innuendos”, against senior BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantsinghar was earlier with the BJP and switched sides during the last Lok Sabha elections. She was the BJD’s candidate for the Balasore Lok Sabha seat.

The BJD leaders also burnt an effigy of Khatua and raised slogans, saying they would fight against the government if it failed to arrest Khatua. “We will take the fight from village level to Delhi. We will not accept such behaviour that diminishes the dignity of women,” said former minister Snehangini Chhuria.

She added: “If the BJP has some respect left for women, the MLA should be taken into custody for lowering the dignity of women. We will not tolerate such misbehaviour by the BJP MLA against a senior BJD leader.”

“During the BJP’s rule, women feel unsafe. Crimes against women have been rising. A girl was gang-raped in Gopalpur. The state government should respect the dignity of women.”

Later in the evening, the leaders met the director-general of police and submitted a memorandum demanding Khatua’s arrest.

Samantsinghar said: “A crime is a crime. Those indulging in a crime should be punished. We have already met the state women’s commission and lodged an FIR. What has prevented the police from arresting the BJP MLA Khatua? The fight will continue till Khatua is arrested. The party will chalk out the next course of action.”