BITS Pilani Goa reports sixth campus suicide in two years after student found dead in hostel

A 20-year-old female student was found dead in her hostel room at the BITS Pilani campus in South Goa, police said on Monday, marking the sixth suicide reported at the institute in the last two years.

Vishnavi Jitesh, a third-year engineering student, was allegedly found hanging from a ceiling fan with a bedsheet around her neck late on Sunday night, a senior police official said.

The Verna police received a call at around 11.30 pm reporting that a female student had hanged herself in the hostel room, the official added.

According to police, Vishnavi hailed from Bengaluru and was pursuing Electronics and Communications Engineering at the Vasco-based campus.

The issue of student suicides at the BITS Pilani campus was raised in the recent winter session of the state assembly, when Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed that students had committed suicide due to the pressure of examinations.

The institute is yet to issue a formal statement regarding Sunday's incident.