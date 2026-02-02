MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 02 February 2026

BITS Pilani Goa reports sixth campus suicide in two years after student found dead in hostel

The issue of student suicides at the BITS Pilani campus was raised in the recent winter session of the state assembly, when Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed that students had committed suicide due to the pressure of examinations

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 02.02.26, 01:04 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A 20-year-old female student was found dead in her hostel room at the BITS Pilani campus in South Goa, police said on Monday, marking the sixth suicide reported at the institute in the last two years.

Vishnavi Jitesh, a third-year engineering student, was allegedly found hanging from a ceiling fan with a bedsheet around her neck late on Sunday night, a senior police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Verna police received a call at around 11.30 pm reporting that a female student had hanged herself in the hostel room, the official added.

According to police, Vishnavi hailed from Bengaluru and was pursuing Electronics and Communications Engineering at the Vasco-based campus.

The issue of student suicides at the BITS Pilani campus was raised in the recent winter session of the state assembly, when Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed that students had committed suicide due to the pressure of examinations.

The institute is yet to issue a formal statement regarding Sunday's incident.

RELATED TOPICS

BITS Pilani
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Squeezed between Donald Trump and China, India looks for faraway friendships

India is overcoming its aversion to free-trade deals to cozy up with Canada and other middle powers
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks to the media, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

People from Bengal are being threatened in Banga Bhawan in Delhi

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT