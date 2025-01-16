MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 January 2025

Bird flu confirmed as cause of death for demoiselle cranes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, death toll rises to 14

The forest department and animal husbandry team present on the spot buried the demoiselle cranes as per the protocol

PTI Published 16.01.25, 08:32 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Fourteen demoiselle cranes died due to bird flu in a pond in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, officials said on Thursday.

The demoiselle cranes were found dead near Lakhmana pond in Oran area recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The samples of the demoiselle cranes found dead earlier were sent to a laboratory in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and the report revealed that they died due to bird flu, they said.

Also Read

The forest department and animal husbandry team present on the spot buried the demoiselle cranes as per the protocol.

Six demoiselle cranes were found dead in Lakhmana pond on January 11, two on January 12, two on January 13, three on January 15 and one on January 16, said Animal Husbandry Department Joint Director Dr Umesh Wrangatiwar, adding the administration has become alert.

District Collector Pratap Singh, who held a meeting with the officials of all concerned departments, said there is a complete ban on the entry of people and animals in the hotspot area.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Rajasthan Bird Flu Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors say Saif on ‘100% recovery’ path; ransom report, CCTV clip fuel mystery of attack

Manhunt on for man who ‘somehow’ got into apartment of Bollywood star, stabbed him six times, and fled early on Thursday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Quote left Quote right

Last-minute crisis with Hamas holding up Israeli approval of ceasefire and hostage deal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT