Bihar will celebrate ‘real Diwali’ on November 14 after RJD’s defeat in polls, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that Bihar will celebrate “real Diwali” on November 14, when the RJD and its alliance partners face a humiliating defeat in the assembly polls.

Shah, addressing a rally in Bihar’s Siwan district, slammed the Lalu Prasad-led party for fielding Osama Shahab, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin.

“People here must ensure that Shahabuddin's son, contesting from the Raghunathpur seat, faces a humiliating defeat in the assembly polls. The ‘jungle raj’ of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi had been endured by the people of Siwan for at least 20 years.

“I am confident that people of Bihar will celebrate real Diwali on November 14, when the poll results will be announced. The RJD and its alliance partners will witness a humiliating defeat,” the home minister said.

Shah also claimed that the opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar was completely fragmented.

“The NDA will form government in Bihar once again. We are contesting the elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar ji, who has done a lot to get the state back on track... And for the past 10 years, Narendra Modi ji has nurtured Bihar,” he said.

Flaying the Congress for the recent ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in the state, he said, “As per Rahul Gandhi, infiltrators should remain here. But be assured that not a single infiltrator will be allowed to remain in Bihar. Bring the NDA back to power, and our government will throw out every single infiltrator.” The senior BJP leader said “when Sonia Gandhi-Lalu Prasad’s government (UPA) was at the Centre, terrorists were fed biryani”, but under the Narendra Modi-led government, “we conducted Operation Sindoor and wiped out terrorists, entering Pakistan”.

Addressing another rally in Buxar, Shah alleged that by giving a ticket to Shahabuddin's son, Lalu Prasad has “proven that he wants to bring back ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar”.

“The RJD nominated Shahabuddin's son, whereas we field candidates like former IPS officer Anand Mishra (Buxar seat). This shows the difference between the NDA and the ‘Mahagathbandhan’” he asserted.

Shah also alleged that Prasad was involved only in “scams and scandals”, and amassed disproportionate assets.

“Can a person involved in so many scams do any good for the people of Bihar? Nitish Kumar ji and Narendra Modi ji are concerned only for the betterment of the state,” the home minister said.

“I pray to 'Chhathi Maiya' that she continues to bless the people of Bihar so that the 'jungle raj' does not return,” Shah added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.