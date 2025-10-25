Bihar election face off: Amit Shah and Tejashwi Yadav clash over development and ‘jungle raj’

Amit Shah accused RJD of prioritising family gains and warned against 'jungle raj', while Tejashwi Yadav hit back, alleging BJP corruption, lawlessness and voter intimidation, as both leaders held rival rallies a few kilometres apart in Khagaria, Bihar on Saturday.

Yadav, whose campaign began just a day after being declared the Opposition’s CM face, was initially denied permission to hold a public meeting at Sansarpur Ground, located near the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Cricket (JNKT) Ground, where Shah’s rally took place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities cited “security reasons” for the denial but emphasised it was not politically motivated, allowing Yadav’s other scheduled rallies in Parbatta and Alouli to proceed.

Terming the decision “dictatorship,” Yadav accused the BJP of attempting to intimidate voters. “The crowd in our election meeting is intimidating the BJP, but the people are not going to come under their trick and pressure this time,” he said. Later addressing a large gathering in Gogri, Khagaria, Yadav stressed that his fight was not merely about forming a government but about rebuilding Bihar.

“We need to make Bihar number one, for which there is a need to bring investment, promote education and ensure proper health facilities,” he said.

At the JNKT ground, Union home minister Amit Shah framed the elections as a choice between development and a return to “jungle raj”.

Shah attacked the INDIA bloc for opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. “Let Rahul Gandhi launch yatras to protect these infiltrators. Every infiltrator would be detected, deleted and deported to their countries,” he declared.

Shah also launched a renewed attack on RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad, alleging that the senior leader prioritised family gains over Bihar’s development.

“Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar want overall development of Bihar, but Lalu Prasad wants ‘vikas’ of his family only. People don't want the return of 'jungle raj’ in the state,” he said.

Shah highlighted a decline in heinous crimes under the NDA government, contrasting it with the RJD era, which he claimed was marked by murders and dacoities.

Yadav, in response, reiterated his development agenda and challenged the NDA narrative on law and order. “The PM says there will be no jungle raj in Bihar, yet there are daytime murders and shootings, and over 55 scams have rocked the state,” he said, directly countering Prime Minister Modi’s earlier remarks.

Yadav also accused the BJP of being “scared” of the INDIA bloc’s move to nominate Mukesh Sahani, founder of the Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP) and an Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) leader, as deputy CM candidate. “The hatred of the BJP towards the EBC community has come out in the open. Why is Amit Shah so frustrated by the nomination of an EBC leader?” he asked.

Also Read Once our govt is formed, Jeevika community mobilisers will be made permanent

He further criticised PM Modi for focusing on Gujarat while allegedly ignoring Bihar, saying, “The people of Bihar are not fools. They understand everything and are seeking accountability from the NDA government.”

Saturday’s dual rallies highlighted the contrasting campaign strategies: Shah emphasising law and order, anti-infiltration measures, and a narrative of development, while Tejashwi focused on corruption, governance, and inclusive representation.