Bid to curb excessive sugar intake in children spurs Odisha’s statewide nutrition push

The Odisha government has launched a sugar board movement, aimed at curbing excessive consumption of added sugars among children and communities.

Under this initiative, informative and visually engaging sugar boards are being installed at all anganwadi centres across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sugar boards are designed to create awareness on the health risks associated with high sugar intake, such as childhood obesity, early onset of diabetes and dental decay. By depicting the hidden sugar content in commonly consumed packaged foods and beverages, these boards serve as effective communication tools for children, parents and communities at large.

This initiative will empower parents, caregivers, and frontline workers to make informed food choices, thereby encouraging healthy eating habits from an early age.

It is closely aligned with the objectives of Poshan Abhiyaan and the Fit India Movement, contributing towards preventive healthcare, improved nutrition literacy and holistic child development.

Officials said that the government plans to launch a massive awareness drive underscoring the need for adopting healthy food habits.

In a related development, the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar, is organising a five-day national hands-on workshop on nutritional assessment, dietary profiling and anthropometry among Indian children, adolescents, and adults.

The workshop, supported by the department of health research (DHR), was inaugurated on Monday.

Development commissioner Anu Garg said: “Because the major development of a child’s brain happens during this period, it is crucial to invest in their health, nutrition, and early stimulation.”