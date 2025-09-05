Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay arrives in Ayodhya, visits Ram temple

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay arrived in Ayodhya on Friday morning.

He was received by Uttar Pradesh Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi and MLA Ved Prakash Gupta along with senior administrative and police officials.

Tobgay landed at Ayodhya airport by a special plane of the Indian Air Force. He visited the Ram temple along with his spouse Aum Tashi Doma.

During his spiritual visit, he offered prayers at Ram Temple, Ram Darbar, Hanumangarhi Temple, and Kuber Teela.

