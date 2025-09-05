MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay arrives in Ayodhya, visits Ram temple

Tobgay was received by Uttar Pradesh Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi and MLA Ved Prakash Gupta

PTI Published 05.09.25, 01:37 PM
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and his wife Tashi Doma offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay arrived in Ayodhya on Friday morning.

He was received by Uttar Pradesh Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi and MLA Ved Prakash Gupta along with senior administrative and police officials.

Tobgay landed at Ayodhya airport by a special plane of the Indian Air Force. He visited the Ram temple along with his spouse Aum Tashi Doma.

During his spiritual visit, he offered prayers at Ram Temple, Ram Darbar, Hanumangarhi Temple, and Kuber Teela.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Ram Temple Uttar Pradesh
