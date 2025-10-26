Bhubaneswar airport DGM Umakant Patel held for cheating airhostess, hiding marriage

The commissionerate police on Saturday arrested Umakant Patel, deputy general manager (operations) of Biju Patnaik International Airport, for allegedly cheating and deceiving an airhostess by concealing his marital status and maintaining an illicit relationship with her.

Police said Patel, 48, was earlier posted at Delhi airport before being transferred to Bhubaneswar five months ago. According to officials, his transfer from Delhi came after reports surfaced about his affair with the airhostess, though no formal complaint had been lodged at the time.

After Patel’s transfer, the airhostess — employed with a private airline — was also moved to Bhubaneswar, where their relationship continued. As per the complaint, Patel allegedly promised to marry her and developed a physical relationship under that pretext.

The situation escalated when the woman became pregnant and began urging Patel to marry her. However, he allegedly started avoiding her calls and distancing himself. The woman later discovered that Patel was already married with a child. When she confronted him, Patel allegedly threatened her with dire consequences and pressured her to undergo an abortion.

The woman then lodged a complaint at the local police station, accusing Patel of deceit, coercion and threats.

“Following the complaint, a case was registered, and the accused was arrested and produced before the court,” a senior police official said.

Patel has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to causing miscarriage without a woman’s consent, criminal intimidation, mischief, and other relevant offences.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to determine whether there were similar complaints against Patel during his tenure in Delhi or at other airports.