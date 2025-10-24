Bengaluru police confident of arresting main accused in gang rape of Kolkata woman

Bengaluru rural superintendent of police C.K. Baba, who is leading the investigation into the alleged gang rape of a woman from Calcutta, on Thursday said that the main accused in the case will be arrested soon.

The police team investigating the case has already arrested three assailants. Baba said the three arrested are Karthik, Naveen and Glen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman, 30, was allegedly gang-raped in Gangondanahalli in northwest Bengaluru in the early hours of Wednesday. The police had said that five persons barged into the house of the woman, who works in a salon, threatened her and demanded money and valuables. While three of the accused allegedly raped her, the other two stood guard.

"In addition to the three people who are being questioned, another three suspects are in our custody. The role of the main accused can be ascertained only after the questioning gets over tonight. The condition of the woman is stable. Her four-year-old child was not in the room where the gang rape occurred. We managed to catch the assailants within a few hours of the attack," said Baba.