Bengaluru medical college professor booked after proposing to student in classroom, thrashed by students

A medical college on the outskirts of Bengaluru is under scrutiny after an assistant professor allegedly proposed to a student inside a classroom, sparking protests and a police case.

The incident took place on March 23 in Nelamangala taluk but surfaced later when videos from the campus spread on social media.

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In one clip, the professor is heard proposing to a female student, claiming she had earlier expressed her “feelings” for him. The student denies the claim and objects to what is happening. The situation escalates soon after.

In other videos, the student confronts the professor and hits him with slippers. A group of students gathers around, with some joining in and allegedly assaulting and abusing him.

Police registered a case on Thursday based on a complaint by the college principal.

The professor has been booked under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75(1) (sexual harassment), and 329(3) (criminal trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The FIR states that there had been earlier complaints against the professor. The complainant says he had been behaving inappropriately on campus and sexually harassing female students.

Students had sought protection, following which the college issued a notice asking him to appear for an inquiry and barred him from entering the campus during the process. Despite that, the FIR says, he entered the campus on March 23 in violation of the order.

He allegedly held a student’s hand and behaved in an “obscene and inappropriate manner”. The complaint adds that the incident caused distress among students and disrupted classes. It also alleges that he misbehaved with others on campus that day.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.