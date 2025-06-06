MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bengaluru court remands 4 officials of RCB, event management firm to 14-day judicial custody

Justice S R Krishna Kumar, who heard the petition, had declined an interim relief from arrest and adjourned the case to June 9

PTI Published 06.06.25, 07:03 PM
Fans gather at the Vidhana Soudha for the grand felicitation of IPL 2025 winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. PTI picture.

A city court on Friday remanded four people, including an official of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy stadium here.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court sent to custody Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue of RCB, along with Sunil Mathew, Sumanth and Kiran Kumar from DNA Entertainment Private Limited, the event management firm involved in organising the event.

All the four were arrested this morning in a joint operation by the crime branch and Bengaluru police.

Sosale, who was arrested at Bengaluru Airport, as he was heading to Dubai, had filed a petition challenging his arrest at the Karnataka High Court.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar, who heard the petition, had declined an interim relief from arrest and adjourned the case to June 9.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

