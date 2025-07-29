‘Baseless, fabricated’: Delhi police deny Mamata Banerjee’s claims of assault on Bengali-speaking family

The Delhi police on Monday dismissed as “fabricated” and “politically motivated” a video shared by Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee that alleged a Bengali-speaking woman and her child were assaulted by police personnel in the national capital.

Delhi deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Dhania said the video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the Bengal chief minister had falsely claimed that a woman and her child were assaulted for speaking Bengali.

“Upon inquiry, we identified the woman as Sanjanu Parveen. During questioning, she alleged that on the night of July 26, four men in plainclothes posing as police personnel took her and her child to a secluded spot and demanded Rs 25,000, which she claimed to have paid,” Dhania was quoted as saying in an ANI video.

He added that an investigation involving CCTV footage and local intelligence found inconsistencies in her account.

“During sustained questioning, the woman admitted that her relative, a political worker from Malda district in West Bengal, had asked her to make the video. The video was then circulated locally in Bengal and later surfaced on social media,” he said.

Calling the allegations “baseless and fabricated,” Dhania said it appeared to be “a deliberate attempt to malign the image of Delhi police through a politically motivated narrative.”

He said that the matter was still under investigation.

Amit Malviya, BJP’s IT cell chief, also posted details of the Delhi police's findings on social media. “Delhi Police debunks West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he wrote, referring to her July 27 post alleging police assault.

The controversy erupted after Mamata posted a video on Sunday, claiming that a migrant family from Malda’s Chanchal was attacked by Delhi police.

“Atrocious!! Terrible!! See how Delhi police brutally beat up a kid and his mother, members of a migrant family from Malda's Chanchal. See how even a child is not spared from the cruelty of violence in the regime of linguistic terror unleashed by BJP in the country against the Bengalis! Where are they taking our country now?” she wrote on X.

The family involved — Muktar Khan, his wife Sajenur Bibi, their three children aged between seven and one-and-a-half years, and Khan’s elderly parents — was detained again by Delhi police on Sunday night hours after Mamata’s post, The Telegraph had reported.

Khan’s sister, Muktari Khatun, who lives in Pirojabad, Malda, filed a complaint with Chanchal police. “Two months back, they came to Malda and returned with their three children and our parents. On Friday night, a team of Delhi police visited their rented home and said they would be arrested for illegally living in India. They were assaulted and even their one-and-a-half-year-old son was beaten up,” she alleged. “Frightened, my brother and sister-in-law took refuge in a nearby park along with their children.”

Muktari added, “Soon after the CM put up the post, Delhi police rushed to my brother’s rental house in Gita Colony around 9pm and detained all of them.”

Malda police confirmed receiving the FIR and said they will raise the issue with Delhi police. Chanchal Trinamool Congress MLA Nihar Ranjan Ghosh said the family are Indian citizens and called the alleged assault and detention “unacceptable.”