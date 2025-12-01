MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Beef curry’ label at Aligarh wedding sparks fight; samples sent for forensic test

A police team and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials arrived and collected food samples for forensic examinatio

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 01.12.25, 04:34 PM
Wedding food-beef curry

Shutterstock

Confusion over a dining-counter label that read “beef curry” set off a scuffle at a wedding reception in the Civil Lines area on Sunday night, prompting police to intervene and collect samples for forensic testing.

Two guests, Akash and Gaurav Kumar, objected to the sticker and tried to record a video at the party, triggering the fight. A police team and Food and Drug Administration officials reached the venue soon after and gathered food samples for examination.

Circle Officer Sarvam Singh said three people — the caterer and two others allegedly involved in the altercation — were detained for questioning and released later in the night. “Action will be taken only after the forensic report establishes the nature of the meat. No case has been filed so far,” he said.

Gaurav Kumar submitted a written complaint against the caterer, alleging deliberate hurting of religious sentiments. Police said confusion over the term “beef”, often used for both buffalo meat (legal) and cow meat (banned), frequently leads to tensions in the region.

Police said confusion over the term "beef", used interchangeably for both buffalo meat (legal) and cow meat (banned), often leads to tensions in the region.

As news spread, BJP workers gathered at the Civil Lines Police Station, demanding strict action.

BSP leader Salman Shahid, who also reached the station, accused BJP workers of "high-handed behaviour" and ignoring explanations that the issue arose from a misunderstanding.

