Bags for phones while you cast vote: EC revises polling norms, cuts desk distance to 100 metres

The Election Commission has relaxed norms to allow voters to keep their mobile phones outside polling booths.

Also, the distance at which voter-assistance desks of candidates can be set up has been reduced from 200 metres to 100 metres.

The EC said in a statement: “Very simple pigeonhole boxes or jute bags shall be provided near the entrance door of the polling station where the voters would be required to deposit their mobile phones. Mobile phones shall not be allowed to be carried inside the polling station by the voter. However, certain polling stations can be exempted from this provision based on adverse local circumstances by the returning officer.

“Further, in a move aimed at improving election day facilitation, the commission has rationalised the permissible norms for canvassing in line with the electoral laws to 100 metres from the entrance of the polling station. However, electioneering shall not be allowed within a 100-metre radius around the polling station on the day of poll. Therefore, the booths set up by the candidates on poll day for issuing unofficial identity slips to electors, in case the electors are not carrying their official voter information slips (VIS) issued by the commission, can now be set up just beyond 100 metres of any polling station.”

Section 130 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, prohibits campaigning within a 100-metre radius of polling stations.