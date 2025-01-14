Tamil Nadu: 'Avaniyapuram' Jallikattu begins, tractor, car on prize list

The popular Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, bull taming sport, commenced here on Tuesday on the day of harvest festival 'Pongal,' and the owner of the bull to be adjudged the best will get a tractor, and the outstanding bull tamer is set to get a car.

As the bulls, smeared with sandalpaste, leaped out of the 'Vadivasal,' the entrance to the sporting arena from the enclosure for animals, enthusiastic young men one after the other tried their best to get a hold around the bull's hump.

Over 1,000 bulls and 900 men are set to take part in the event. Prizes include tractor and car and police have made elaborate security arrangements.

On January 15 and 16, jallikattu will be held at Madurai's Palamedu and Alanganallur respectively. Although days ago, a jallikattu event was held in Pudukottai district's Thatchankurichi, marking the commencement of the 2025 sporting season, the events in Madurai, beginning with Avaniyapuram here, are the most popular.

