MEA slams Pakistan over Islamophobia claims after Ram temple ceremony

India on Wednesday slammed Pakistan for calling upon the international community to take note of "rising Islamophobia and heritage desecration in India" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted a Dharma Dhwaja atop the Ram temple along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday.

"We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression and systemic mistreatment of its minorities, Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others.

"Rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights record," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters at the weekly briefing when asked for a response to the Pakistan foreign ministry’s statement on the flag hoisting.

The Pakistan foreign office recalled that the Ayodhya temple used to be the site of the Babri Masjid and went into the history of its demolition and the court case. "This reflected a broader pattern of pressure on religious minorities in India and deliberate attempts at eroding Muslim cultural and religious heritage under the influence of majoritarian Hindutva ideology," Pakistan's foreign ministry said.

Pakistan officially urged the international community to take note of "rising Islamophobia, hate speech and hate-motivated attacks in India".