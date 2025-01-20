MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Arvind Kejriwal highlights 'lack of opportunities' to slam Centre over Indian students' death in US

If we provide our youths with quality education and better opportunities in India itself, they will not need to go abroad. I request the central government to pay immediate attention to this issue, says the Aam Aadmi Party chief

PTI Published 20.01.25, 07:03 PM
Arvind Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal. PTI picture.

Poor education system and "lack of opportunities" in the country are forcing youths to go abroad, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Monday, slamming the BJP-led Central government over the death of an Indian student in the US.

The 26-year-old student from Telangana was allegedly shot dead in the US by unidentified persons. K Ravi Teja had gone to the US in 2022 and was looking for a job after completing his MS course eight months ago.

Also Read

Describing it a "matter of great concern", Kejriwal demanded the Centre pay immediate attention to the incident.

"This news is very saddening. In the past few months, several incidents have come to light where our country's youth have been killed abroad. This is a matter of great concern. The poor education system and lack of opportunities are forcing our youths to go abroad," he wrote in Hindi on X.

"If we provide our youths with quality education and better opportunities in India itself, they will not need to go abroad. I request the central government to pay immediate attention to this issue," Kejriwal added.

The family members of Teja have urged the Centre for help in bringing back his mortal remains as early as possible.

In November 2024, a 22-year-old youth from Khammam district of Telangana was shot dead by miscreants at a gas station in the United States where he was working.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

