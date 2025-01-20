26-year-old student from Hyderabad shot dead in US, police probing motive

A 26-year-old Telugu student from Hyderabad was reportedly shot dead in Washington in the United States, according to media reports.

The deceased was identified as Koyyada Ravi Teja from Green Hills Colony at Rama Krishna Puram in Hyderabad. “We received information this morning that Teja was fired at by unidentified people while he was returning home,” his father Koyyada Chandra Mouli told reporters.

According to preliminary information received by the family, Teja suffered fatal bullet injuries and died on the spot.

He had gone to the US in March 2022 for a masters degree. After completing his studies, he was actively attending job trials in hopes of starting his career.

Earlier on November 30, 2024, a 22-year-old student from Telangana’s Khammam district, Sai Teja Nukarapu, was killed at a gas station near Chicago in the US where he used to work. He had completed BBA in India and was pursuing MBA in the US.

Meanwhile, the local police are investigating the motive behind the attack and are trying to identify the perpetrators. More details are