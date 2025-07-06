Have done my best: On 90th birthday eve, Dalai Lama hopes to live another 40 years

Sitting under a golden statue of the Buddha, the Dalai Lama sought to settle the general anxiety over his health and succession.

“I hope to live over 130 years,” he assured the 7,000-odd devotees and dignitaries gathered at the Tsuglagkhang temple.

The Buddhist spiritual leader’s statement came on the eve of his 90th birthday, at a grand ceremony to offer prayers seeking a long life for him. In the dignitary’s gallery to his left were Union minister Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and BJP Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao.

On Wednesday, the Dalai Lama had laid out a succession plan, saying the sole right to recognise his future reincarnation would lie with a trust under his office that is made up of various Tibetan Buddhist heads.

China, from where the Dalai Lama had fled to India in 1959 to set up a government-in-exile, quickly countered that “domestic recognition” by its government was mandatory.

By 5.30am on Saturday, three hours before the event, the entrance to the temple and the lanes leading to it were a sea of umbrellas shielding devotees from the rain.

The Dalai Lama’s entry was heralded by the blowing of two telescope-shaped silver Dungchen trumpets — each longer than two metres — by monks in yellow Gelug hats that resembled the helmets of Roman centurions.

Dancers in a range of ornate traditional costumes performed around the Dalai Lama as he entered the temple in a golf cart. He rode a transparent elevator to the first floor, where the sanctum sanctorum is housed.

In the hall, the large Buddha statue is flanked on the right by a golden statue of the 11th-century Bengali Buddhist saint who preached in Tibet, Atish Dipankar Shrijnan, his slender fingers holding an ice blue sash.

Further to the right is a gilded statue of 8th-century Tantric guru Padmasambhava, who established the Nyingma, the oldest school of Tibetan Buddhism. Paintings of Indian Buddhist gurus cover the walls of the hall.

On Saturday, the open courtyard outside was packed with monks and devotees. It was shielded from the fog by a shamiana bearing the symbol of the endless Srivatsa knot — symbolising the cycle of birth and death, and the wisdom and compassion of the Buddha.

In front of the sanctum sanctorum lay a huge pile of packaged biscuits, chips and other crunchy snacks besides crates of apples, bananas and mangoes. Two aluminium cauldrons were filled with these as well as offerings to the Dalai Lama.

As the Dalai Lama made his entry, devotees bowed and knelt on the floor and rose again several times with their hands cupped. Throat chants of prayers filled the air.

Chief minister Khandu was the third person from the entrance of the sanctum sanctorum to greet the Dalai Lama, whom he presented with a white khata, the Himalayan Buddhist scarf.

Rijiju came up from behind the Dalai Lama and paid his respects. He later presented a statue of the Buddha to the spiritual leader.

The oracles followed. These are Tibetans believed to be possessed by the spirits during occasions like these. The female oracle, Tsering Chenga, came in first, laughing hysterically and marching the goose step.

She was followed by Oracle Nechung — the Dalai Lama’s personal oracle, who sported a high pyramid-like headgear decorated with furs and large pompoms — along with two other oracles, a male and a female.

A long train of devotees followed, bearing offerings of prayer mats, paintings, food and Buddha statues.

The Dalai Lama spoke after all this. “I have been able to serve the Buddhadharma (the teachings of Buddhism) and the beings of Tibet so far quite well. And still, I hope to live over 130 years,” he said.

The crowd applauded.

The Oracle takes part in the long life prayer ceremony for Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama ahead of his 90th birth anniversary, at Tsuglagkhang, the main Dalai Lama temple, McLeodganj,

“In China, I met Mao Tse-Tung who told me that religion is poison but I didn’t respond to him, so he actually cast a very evil gaze, but I didn’t respond. And I felt compassion,” the Dalai Lama said.

“Then later I met Nehru. Throughout my life, I have met people who have an interest in religion and those who don’t have an interest in religion,” he added.

“Even those who have no religion… they also strive to have happiness and avoid suffering…. So all beings on this earth, even Tibetans, we don’t want suffering but we want happiness. All of us are the same in that sense.”

The Dalai Lama spoke in Tibetan with many in the audience tuning in to transistor radios that carried translations in 14 languages, including Chinese.

“During the Chinese Cultural Revolution, they also put efforts collectively and therefore it had strength. So, for us also, if we keep our single-pointed faith in Avalokiteshwara… it will have its effects,” he said, coughing in between his remarks.

“I feel I have done my best so far. At the least… I hope to still live for 30 or 40 years more,” he said, drawing more applause.

As he left the venue, even the elderly on wheelchairs stood up with the help of crutches or friends.

After the event, Rijiju and Khandu were seen chatting with actor Richard Gere — a devotee and key advocate of the Tibetan cause in the West.

More dignitaries, including diplomats, are expected at the birthday celebrations in the same temple on Sunday.