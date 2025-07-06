J&K hardline against Iran sympathisers: Anti-Israel Shia mourners booked

Jammu and Kashmir police have booked Shia mourners participating in a major Muharram procession on Friday for purported deliberate and unlawful acts, an apparent reference to waving Hezbollah and Iranian flags.

The action is seen as part of a new hardline against protesters involved in anti-Israel activities, aligning with the BJP-led central government's pro-Israel leanings.

The successive central governments have traditionally been soft with the Shia mourners as they saw the majority of Sunnis leading the anti-India rebellion against the state.

The police said an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Kothibagh police station against "certain individuals" for committing "deliberate and unlawful acts" during the Muharram procession on Moulana Azad Road on Friday.

"These actions were intended to provoke unrest, disturb public order, and disrupt communal harmony, posing a serious threat to the security and integrity of the nation," the police said, without elaborating how they were engaging in such activities.

The procession was peaceful and there are no reports that any anti-India slogans were raised.

"The accused have been identified, and legal proceedings are underway," the police said.

"Srinagar police reiterates its commitment to maintain peace and will continue to take firm action against any attempt to destabilise public harmony through subversive or provocative activities."

The police statement has raised questions, as many have asked how the procession attempted to disrupt public order. "When no law & order issue was reported, the people deserve clarity on what exactly was violated! The FIRs only create confusion, especially ahead of Aashura!" Tahir Peerzada, a social media user, said.

Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi criticised the police action and asked it to clarify where it stands. "Are you serving us Kashmiris or enforcing the will of a Zionist regime? If you're serving us, then explain: Under what law are you filing FIRs against peaceful expression of support to Gaza? We await your answer," he wrote on X.

The procession in the city centre saw several mourners carrying flags and raising slogans in favour of Palestine and Hezbollah.

There were also chants in support of top Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian leader Qasem Soleimani.

Shia gatherings during Muharram have traditionally been opposed by most Sunnis, but many now seem to support their activities because of Iran's anti-Israel stance and the recent 12-day war between the two countries.

The Shias are seen freely participating in their processions, with Sunnis joining them at places to offer cold drinks to people.

Kashmir is bracing for major Muharram processions on Sunday, the Aashura or the 10th day of Muharram. Although the government is putting no restrictions on mourners, Shia groups with separatist leanings enjoy no such courtesy.

On Saturday, Baramulla district magistrate imposed a ban on the 9th Muharram procession in the area, which Ittihadul Muslimeen, a Shia separatist group, reportedly planned.