Army trooper hurt in firefight with suspected terrorist outside Nagrota camp in Jammu

The incident took place in the high-security Nagrota area late on Saturday evening, the official said

PTI Published 10.05.25, 11:04 PM
India's air defence system intercepts objects in the sky, after India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement, in the city of Jammu, May 10, 2025.

India's air defence system intercepts objects in the sky, after India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement, in the city of Jammu, May 10, 2025. Reuters

An army trooper was injured in a brief exchange of fire with a suspected terrorist outside a camp here on Saturday, an official said, as a massive search operation is on to secure the area.

The incident took place in the high-security Nagrota area late Saturday evening, the official said.

“On noticing suspicious movement near the perimeter, alert sentry at Nagrota Military Station issued a challenge, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the suspect. Sentry sustained a minor injury,” the army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps said.

The White Knight Corps said the search operations are underway to track the “intruder(s)”.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman termed as baseless reports claiming the presence of terrorists in the R S Pura sector on the outskirts of Jammu.

“People are advised to report any suspicious movement to the police for proper verification. Uploading and forwarding unverified messages (about presence of terrorists) on social media creates panic among the general public,” he said.

The spokesman said that any such deliberate attempt to create panic among the general public through such routine, unverified reports may attract legal action.

“Cooperate with police for maintaining peace and normalcy in the region,” he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

