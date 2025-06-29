Maharashtra pulls back language policy resolution, Devendra Fadnavis sets up committee

The Maharashtra government on Sunday rolled back its earlier orders on implementing a three-language policy in schools, following strong objections from linguistic experts and stakeholders over the alleged imposition of Hindi in early education.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking at a press briefing in Mumbai ahead of the Monsoon Session of the state legislature, announced that both government resolutions (GRs) pertaining to the three-language policy had been cancelled with immediate effect.

"In today’s Cabinet meeting, we have decided to set up a committee headed by Dr Narendra Jadhav to recommend how the three-language formula should be implemented. Until then, the policy will be on hold,” Fadnavis said.

He added that the committee will consult all stakeholders before submitting its report. “For us, Marathi remains the fulcrum of any language policy,” he stressed.

The decision comes in the wake of protests from the Language Advisory Committee, an official body that advises on issues related to the Marathi language, which passed a resolution on Friday urging the state to defer the introduction of any third language, including Hindi, until Class 5.

The resolution was passed at a meeting in Pune, where 20 of 27 committee members were present, along with Kiran Kulkarni, secretary of the Marathi language department.

The controversy had erupted after the state issued a revised GR that proposed to "generally" introduce Hindi as a third language for students from Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools.

The order allowed for exemptions if at least 20 students in a class opted for another Indian language instead of Hindi — in which case the language would be taught either by appointing a new teacher or via online platforms.

Fadnavis also took aim at the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray, accusing it of double standards.

“When Thackeray was CM, his Cabinet had accepted the Mashelkar Committee’s recommendation to introduce Marathi, Hindi, and English from Class 1. Now he is playing politics. We have been clear that Marathi will remain compulsory. They are only objecting to Hindi, while having no issues with English,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)