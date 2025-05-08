Another battle won, against the glass ceiling: Woman officers lead India’s fight against terror

The battle of the day was not just won in the adversary’s courtyard, but also in the realm of multi-layered symbolism.

Two women officers of the Indian armed forces — one of them a Muslim — led the media briefing on Operation Sindoor, delivering a message as strong as India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Defence ministry sources said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi from the Indian Army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh from the Indian Air Force were picked by the top political leadership to showcase the increasing contribution of women to the armed forces.

After foreign secretary Vikram Misri’s initial statement on India’s precision strikes on terror targets across the border, the two women officers shared the details of the operation with the media.

“The political leadership wanted to give a powerful message that women are now playing key roles in security, strategy and communication at the highest level in every field. Their leadership skills at the media conference were symbolic and made it clear that India’s fight against terror is being led by professionals, regardless of gender,” said a defence ministry official.

“Their leadership skills at the media conference mark a turning point in military history, proving that gender is no barrier when it comes to defending the nation,” he added.

Sofiya Qureshi

Sofiya, a 1999-commissioned officer from Gujarat, comes from a family with military roots.

Her grandfather had served in the army while her father, Taj Mohammed Qureshi, is a retired army officer who fought in the 1971 war against Pakistan.

Sofiya is currently an officer in the mechanised infantry of the army along with her husband. Army sources lauded her as “fearless anduncompromising”.

She rose to prominence in 2016 as the first woman officer to lead a multinational military exercise. Sofiya has also served with UN Peacekeeping Operations for six years, which included a stint in the UN mission in Congo (2006) that involved monitoring of ceasefires and supporting humanitarian efforts in conflict zones.

“She (Sofiya) has years of field experience and leadership skills. She has been rewarded with accolades for her exemplary service during flood relief operations in the Northeast,” an army official said.

Born in 1974 in Vadodara, Sofiya did her postgraduation in biochemistry from Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in 1997.

Sources said Sofiya played a pivotal role during Operation Parakram along the Punjab border following the Parliament attack in December 2001. She had earned a Commendation Card from the general officer commanding-in-chief for her exemplary service.

“It is a matter of pride for us as many members of our family, including my grandfather, uncle and father, served in the Indian Army. As her sister, I feel extremely proud watching Sofiya share the details of Operation Sindoor,” Sofiya’s twin sister Shyna Sunsara told The Telegraph over the phone from Mumbai.

Shyna, a model, said their father watched Sofiya brief the media in New Delhi and spent the entire day giving interviews.

She said the family had travelled through Bengal, including Calcutta, when their father was posted in Ranchi.

“My mom has a rakhi brother from Murshidabad who served in the army with my father. Because of my father’s transfers, I travelled a lot and even learned a bit of Bengali,” Shyna said.

Vyomika Singh

Vyomika is a distinguished helicopter pilot in the IAF and a first-generation military officer.

She holds an engineering degree and was actively involved with the National Cadet Corps during her academic years, which fuelled her dream of becoming a military aviator.

On December 18, 2019, the IAF gave her a permanent commission in its flying branch.

Vyomika has logged over 2,500 flying hours and has piloted the Chetak and Cheetah helicopters in some of the country’s most challenging conditions, including high-altitude areas such as Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. She has also been a part of many rescue missions.

Sources said she was known for her courage and the ability to stay calm under pressure.