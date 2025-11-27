Andhra students learn how to ‘bend it like Beckham’ at Manchester United legend's UNICEF school visit

David Beckham, former England football captain and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, visited the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Residential School in Kothavalasa on Wednesday, delighting students and staff alike.

During the visit, Beckham observed Project Based Learning in action, an interactive teaching method that encourages students to engage with practical and real world projects.

The initiative is part of a collaborative programme by Mantra4Change and Education Above All, aimed at transforming classrooms in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Nagaland.

Beckham shared his enthusiasm on Instagram, writing, “Great day in India going back to school supporting the Education Above All Foundation's project based learning initiatives... so much fun.”

He joined students on the football field, cheered them on and interacted with them in classrooms, where they participated in various activities.

Students welcomed him with a dance, showcased handmade musical instruments, planted trees and played football, reflecting the school’s emphasis on holistic and experiential learning.

Calling the experience “memorable,” Beckham said he was thrilled to witness the creativity and energy of the students and appreciated the impact of innovative teaching methods being adopted in Indian classrooms.

He also played football with the students in the school compound and joined them in planting a tree.

In a reel posted on social media, he said, “As you can see, I’m back in India, and today I’m going back to school. So the girls greeted me with a welcome dance, made musical instruments, planted trees, and got involved with their football games too. It’s been a really, really good day. We’ve had so much fun.”

Social media users shared humorous posts.

“When I'm absent for 1 day and then school brings Beckham,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “R.I.P to guy who was absent.”

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh human resources minister Nara Lokesh thanked Beckham for the visit.

In a post on X, he wrote that Beckham’s “heartfelt interactions, encouragement and playful energy lit up our classrooms and our playground.”

The students, he added, were thrilled to learn how to “bend it like Beckham” and would carry the lessons for life.

This visit marks Beckham’s return to India after his trip in November 2023.

During that tour, he travelled to Gujarat as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, meeting adolescent girls and young women benefiting from programmes aimed at preventing child marriage, improving access to education and encouraging leadership.

He also attended the ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, where he interacted with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Beckham has featured for major clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint Germain.

For the England national team, he played 115 matches and scored 17 goals, and also captained the Three Lions from 2000 to 2006.

He is currently the majority owner of Lionel Messi led Inter Miami CF in the MLS and a minority owner of Salford City FC in the English Football League Two.

The 50-year-old football icon was knighted on November 4 at Windsor Castle in a ceremony led by King Charles III.

He received the honour for his services to sport and charity and was accompanied by his wife, former pop star and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, along with both of his parents.