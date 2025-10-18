Amit Shah raises 'jungle raj', not CM: BJP leader visits Nitish Kumar, JDU claims unity

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday invoked the “jungle raj” narrative while launching the BJP’s election campaign in Bihar, in an apparent bid to revive voter concern about a possible return to the perceived lawlessness of the Lalu-Rabri era.

Shah’s poll pitch in Saran followed a closed-door meeting with chief minister Nitish Kumar in Patna, amid visible unease within the JDU over his refusal to endorse Nitish for the top job if the NDA retained power.

On Thursday, the BJP’s chief strategist had said Nitish was the face of the NDA in Bihar but added that the final decision on the next chief minister would rest with the newly elected MLAs — seen as a BJP tactic to keep its options open to stake claim to the post.

JDU insiders admitted to a discomfort over what they saw as the BJP’s long-term bid to “capture power” in the Mandal-dominated state.

“We fear a Maharashtra-like plan in Bihar. During the Maharashtra elections, the NDA campaigned under Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s leadership, but after the results, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis was made chief minister,” a JDU leader said.

JDU working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, however, sought to project unity, saying the two leaders had a detailed discussion on campaign strategy and that “all is well

in the NDA”.

“The Opposition is trying to spread confusion. What Amit Shahji said was clear — that chief minister Nitish Kumar is the face of the

NDA and the alliance is contesting under his leadership,” Jha asserted.

NDA ally and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed concern over Shah’s statement: “Personally, I feel the NDA should have formally declared its chief ministerial candidate. There should be no confusion, unlike in the Mahagathbandhan,” he said.

In his campaign speech, Shah praised Nitish for freeing Bihar from “jungle raj” and reiterated that the NDA was contesting the polls under Nitish’s leadership. However, he avoided a direct reference to who would lead the state if the alliance returned to power.

Instead, Shah focused on warning against the return of “jungle raj” if the RJD were to win, asserting that the NDA would secure its biggest victory in two decades. “The NDA and Nitish Kumar fought against Lalu’s jungle raj in the past and continue to fight against that mindset even today,” he said at a rally in Saran district, the political home turf of Lalu Prasad.

Shah also targeted the RJD for fielding Osama Shahab, son of slain don turned politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, from Siwan’s Raghunathpur constituency. “I have seen the RJD’s candidate list — the name of Shahabuddin’s son is there. Can Bihar be safe if they come to power?” he asked the crowd. “If Bihar has to remain safe, the Nitish Kumar-Narendra Modi duo must return to power,” he added.

Later in the evening, Shah addressed an “intellectuals’ meet” in Patna, where he backed the Election Commission’s special intensive revision of rolls. “The BJP’s clear policy is that India is not a dharamshala. Not a single infiltrator will be allowed to stay here,” he said.