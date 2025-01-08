Amit Shah launches Bharatpol: India's new Interpol buddy to nab fugitives

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a new portal, Bharatpol, to streamline the process for law enforcement agencies in India seeking international assistance through the global police body, Interpol, against fugitives wanted for crimes in India.

The new portal, developed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is designed to help catch criminals who flee abroad and improve cooperation between Indian authorities and international law enforcement.

Shah said that through Bharatpol, every agency and police force in India can connect seamlessly with Interpol, thereby expediting investigations. The portal’s primary objective is to help law enforcement agencies across India swiftly address crimes that cross national borders, facilitating real-time access to critical international crime-fighting resources.

Earlier, the CBI, as the nodal agency for Interpol in India, facilitated international cooperation in criminal matters through collaboration with agencies across India. The communication between the CBI and Interpol liaison officers (ILOs) at the central, state and Union Territory levels relied on letters, emails and faxes, often resulting in delays.

Bharatpol is expected to address these inefficiencies by bringing all stakeholders onto a single digital platform, streamlining the process of sending and receiving requests for international assistance, including Red Notices and other Interpol notices.

"Earlier the CBI was the only agency identified to work with Interpol but with the launch of Bharatpol, every Indian agency and all states’ police will easily be able to connect with Interpol.... We will be able to bridge gaps and work efficiently to control crime...,” Shah said.

India’s new criminal law, which includes the provision of trials in abstention, will help ensure that criminals fleeing abroad are tried in Indian courts. Once convicted, it will be easier for authorities to seek their deportation or extradition, the minister said.

Sources in the home ministry said the new portal will allow police forces from states, Union Territories and central agencies to quickly and efficiently send requests to Interpol for information on fugitives hiding abroad or any other relevant matters.

The need for such a platform was highlighted by the increasing prevalence of transnational crimes such as cybercrime, financial fraud, online radicalisation, drug trafficking, human trafficking and organised crime.

"One of the key features of the Bharatpol portal is its ability to improve communication between various law enforcement agencies in India and their international counterparts," said a ministry official.

The portal, he said, is expected to reduce the delays that have historically hindered the prompt processing of such requests. "It is expected to cut avoidable delays and result in getting more notices published through Interpol in the future," the official said.

The portal will also enhance coordination among central law enforcement agencies and state police by enabling real-time information sharing and faster access to international police assistance.