Amit Shah calls for 'ruthless’ action to uproot terrorism in high-level security review meeting

Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a high-level security review meeting for the second day on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He called for “ruthless” action against infiltration and acts of terror, amid the upsurge in militant attacks that have killed several army personnel in the region over the past few months.

The recurring terrorist attacks are being seen as a setback for the Centre’s claim of normality and its “all-is-well” narrative in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. The scrapping of the special status in 2019 was touted as a strong measure that would defang militancy and terrorism.

“The home minister directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism by aiming for the zero-infiltration goal. He asked all security agencies to take more stringent action on infiltration and acts of terror with a ruthless approach. He said it should be our goal to uproot the existence of terrorists,” the home ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Shah had a meeting with the director of the Intelligence Bureau, the Jammu and Kashmir director-general of police and senior officials of the home ministry and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Chairing the meeting at his residence, Shah, however, “appreciated the efforts of the security agencies for the significant improvement in all parameters of the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir”.