‘First announce, second think’: Congress attacks Centre over MGNREGA app failures

Congress Slams Modi Government Over ‘Unworkable’ MGNREGA Digital Monitoring System

The Congress party on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Modi government over what it called the “operational problems” with the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) used in MGNREGA for digital verification of workers’ attendance and worksites. Calling the system “unworkable” and “counterproductive”, Congress has demanded its immediate withdrawal.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh criticised the Centre’s approach, saying, "FAST is the self-declared motto of the Modi Govt. It actually stands for First Announce Second Think."

Highlighting the Congress party’s long-standing opposition to the NMMS app, Ramesh said, "In May 2022, the Modi Govt introduced the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app in MGNREGA for digital verification of attendance and works. Ever since this was done the Indian National Congress had been highlighting the operational problems with NMMS and how it was damaging the letter and spirit of MGNREGA. Now in a notification issued on July 8th 2025 the Union Ministry of Rural Development has finally acknowledged the various problems associated with the NMMS."

He pointed out that connectivity issues at worksites had been leading to the exclusion of genuine workers, whose attendance could not be verified due to the failure to upload their photos. "It was clear from the beginning that uploading photographs from NREGA worksites would end up excluding genuine workers whose photos could not be uploaded due to connectivity issues. Further, NMMS cannot stop ‘fake workers’ appearing on the muster rolls, as fake workers can go twice a day to be photographed, get paid without working for a minute. What has come to light — that fake and random photos are being uploaded — only demonstrates the absolute uselessness of the NMMS," Ramesh said.

He also criticised the government’s latest move to supplement NMMS photo verification with physical verification by officers, calling it a misuse of administrative resources. "However, the Modi Government, post its acknowledgment of the issue, has identified solutions that are worse than the problem. NMMS photos will now ALSO be backed by physical verification by officers in-charge. This proposed solution is going to waste the precious time of NREGA functionaries, from top to bottom. Either they can verify photos, as is being mandated by the latest order, or they can perform their regular duties," he remarked.

Calling for a complete rollback of the NMMS system, Ramesh listed out Congress’s key demands: "The Indian National Congress has consistently demanded several key changes to the Union Government's implementation of MGNREGA, and the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has echoed several of these — • Immediate withdrawal of the unworkable and counterproductive NMMS model based on photo uploads and reaffirmation of task-based payments which is the essence of MGNREGA. • Amidst a decade-long crisis of stagnant wages, an increase in MGNREGA wages — as envisioned in the Congress Nyay Patra for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections — assumes renewed importance. MGNREGA wages must rise to reach Rs 400 per day. • The Aadhar Based Payment Bridge Systems (ASPS) must not be made mandatory. • Wages must be paid within the statutory period of 15 days and any delay in payment must be compensated."

The controversy comes months after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in its April 2025 report, recommended increasing the number of workdays under MGNREGA from 100 to 150 days annually, and advocated for raising wages to at least Rs 400 per day. The committee also stressed the need for social audits to ensure better implementation of the rural employment scheme.

With the government acknowledging the problems with NMMS but persisting with measures that Congress claims will only worsen matters, the debate around digital monitoring of MGNREGA workers appears set to intensify in the coming days.