Amit Shah accuses Bengal government of aiding infiltration of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas

Home minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Thursday accused the Bengal government of aiding the infiltration of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas and not providing land for border fencing, appearing to sharpen the BJP's poll plank for next year's Assembly polls.

Shah accused the Bengal government of "showing mercy" towards the infiltrators and told the Lok Sabha that the "lotus will bloom in Bengal" in the 2026 Assembly polls and put an end to sneak-ins like in Assam where the BJP is in power.

The home minister was replying to the discussion on the immigration and foreigners bill that was passed by a voice vote by the Lok Sabha. Shah said the bill aimed to "consolidate and streamline immigration laws" even as the Opposition raised objections that it gives "arbitrary powers" to the government.

"Whether Bangladeshi infiltrators or Rohingyas, they enter our country. They used to enter India through Assam when the Congress was in power. Now they enter India through Bengal where the TMC is in power. Who issues them Aadhaar cards?" Shah said in the Lok Sabha, replying to the discussion on the bill that was passed despite dissent from the Opposition benches.

Shah accused the Bengal government of issuing legal identity documents like Aadhaar and voter cards to the infiltrators. "All the Bangladeshis who have been caught have Aadhaar cards from 24-Parganas. You issue Aadhaar and voter cards and they use it to come to Delhi," he said, pointing towards Trinamool MP Saugata Roy. He said infiltration would stop if the Bengal government didn't aid the illegal entrants.

"Ye sab bhi lambe samay tak chalne wala nahi hai. Chhabbis mein chunav hai aur Bangal mein kamal khilega aur pura bandh ho jaayega (All this is not going to continue for long. Polls are due in 2026 and the lotus shall bloom in Bengal and put an end to infiltration)," he said.