Amid media reports on DGP's circular asking cops to salute MPs, MLAs, Cong slams move

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has reacted strongly after some sections of the media reported about the state DGP issuing a circular asking police personnel in uniform to salute MLAs and parliamentarians while greeting them.

It will bring down the morale of the force, said MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari in a statement on Saturday.

He was reacting to a report of a leading Hindi daily about the circular issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana. The paper claimed the circular was issued on April 24, adding that it directed uniformed officers to "salute" MLAs and Members of Parliament while greeting them at government functions, public gatherings etc.

"Such a circular is an attack on democracy and an insult to the police uniform. The morale of MP police is already very low due to undue political pressure. Police personnel have even been attacked in some places," Patwari claimed.

"When ruling BJP MLAs will go to police stations to exert pressure on the force to protect mafias and anti-social elements, then those in uniform will have to salute them. How will police work without fear and bias? This circular is downright undemocratic, arrogant and insulting. It should be taken back immediately," he added.

DGP Makwana and the state police's public relations officer (PRO) Ashish Sharma could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.

Sources said such greeting circulars have been issued earlier but it was the first time the term "salute" has been incorporated.

Past circulars directed uniformed officers to greet public representatives warmly and pleasantly and offer them hierarchical protocol as per rules.

