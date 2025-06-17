Amarnath Yatra route declared 'no flying zone' for security concerns, says J&K govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared the entire route for this year’s Amarnath Yatra as no flying zone from July 1 to August 10.

“With a view to ensure strengthened security during the Amarnath Yatra, all the routes are hereby declared no flying zone, including both Pahalgam axis and Baltal axis, and thus flying of any kind of aviation platforms and devices including UAVs, drones, balloons, is prohibited from July 1 to August 10,” the order says.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the J&K government the Union home ministry had advised that the entire route be designated as no flying zone.

This year’s Amarnath Yatra is scheduled from July 3 to August 9, which has been shortened from last year’s 52-days over security concerns.

An exception has been made for medical evacuation, disaster management and surveillance by security forces.

“This measure is part of the broader security protocol to safeguard pilgrims and support staff against emerging threats, particularly the misuse of drones by militants,” a source said.

On April 22, terrorists had attacked a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam killing 26 people.

Keeping in mind the grave security concerns, 580 companies of central armed police forces will be deployed along the route with aerial surveillance and RFID tracking of pilgrims for the 38-day annual pilgrimage.

Located at an altitude of 3,880 metres, the shrine inside a cave draws thousands of pilgrims, reached via two routes a shorter but steeper 14 km path from Baltal and a longer but easier trek of 48 km from Pahalgam.

The Amarnath Yatra has been attacked four times between 2000 and 2017 in which over 50 people including pilgrims, locals and security personnel.

For this year’s Yatra, in parts of Punjab have started collecting medicines, ration and camping materials for the pilgrims who will make the trek.