MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 25 January 2025

Allahabad high court calls for framework to protect moral values in live-in relationships

'So far as the live-in relationship is concerned, it has got no social sanction,' the court said

PTI Published 25.01.25, 10:01 AM
Allahabad high court

Allahabad high court Wikipedia

Although live-in relationships have no social sanction, the youths' attraction to it demands there must be devised some framework or solution to save "moral values" of the society, the Allahabad High Court has observed.

Justice Nalin Kumar Srivastava made the observation while granting bail to Varanasi-based Akash Keshari, who was booked under various sections of IPC and SC/ST Act for allegedly establishing physical relations with a woman on pretext of marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keshari allegedly refused to marry the person, who approached Sarnath Police Station of Varanasi district.

Also Read

"So far as the live-in relationship is concerned, it has got no social sanction but since the youth is attracted to such relations because a young person, male or female, can easily escape from his or her liability to his or her partner, their attraction is rapidly increasing in favour of such relations."

"It is high time we all thought and tried to find out some framework and solution to save the moral values of the society," the court observed while granting bail to the applicant.

Earlier, Keshari's counsel argued that the prosecution's story was false as the woman was a major and the relationship between them was consensual.

It was also submitted that she was in a live-in relationship with the appellant for about six years and the alleged abortion never happened.

The lawyer also submitted that the accused never promised to marry the woman.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Allahabad High Court Marriage
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

A deep dive into Musk’s controversial salute at Trump’s inauguration and its historical roots

'The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is soo tired', Musk, who owns X, posted in response to the criticism
Allahabad high court
Quote left Quote right

It is high time we tried to find out some framework in live-in relationships to save moral values

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT