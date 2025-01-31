Akhilesh Yadav blames BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for stampede in Mahakumbh, accuses it of hiding failures

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday blamed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for the stampede in the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj two days ago and accused it of hiding its failures.

Accusing the government of lying about the deaths in the Maha Kumbh stampede, he claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath faced moral defeat and would be defeated politically too in the polls.

On Wednesday tragedy struck between 1 am and 2 am at the religious congregation in Prayagraj when a huge crowd broke through barriers and trampled over devotees who had been waiting overnight at the ghats to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.

Nearly 18 hours after the incident, the Mela administration, in a brief press conference, confirmed that 30 people had died and 60 were injured in the stampede. A judicial inquiry has been ordered.

In a statement by the Samajwadi Party, its chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "The stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj happened due to the government's mistake. The BJP government is hiding its failure. It is not revealing the correct number of people who lost their lives in the stampede... so that it does not have to pay compensation. This is the government's insensitivity." "Now even saints and religious leaders are speaking openly about the mismanagement at the Maha Kumbh and the lies of the government. Saints and seers are also saddened by the lies of the chief minister. The government is lying. The families are worried for their loved ones," he charged.

Yadav claimed that the BJP and the chief minister have lost the trust of the common people.

"This is their moral defeat. When saints and seers are also saying that the chief minister is a liar, then what can be a bigger defeat for him?" the SP chief asked.

Targeting Adityanath, the SP chief said, "The chief minister has already gone morally, now he will go politically as well. The Maha Kumbh incident is a complete failure of the government. The stampede happened at the place where the general public goes for bathing. The government should first make public the complete information of all the missing people and the dead."

"A list should be released so that the worried and grieving family members can get the correct information. Along with this, the government should make arrangements to send all the bodies to their homes in a dignified manner."

"The government had distributed invitations for the Maha Kumbh. It was said that 40 to 45 crore people will be allowed to take baths. It was claimed that world-class arrangements would be made. What were the arrangements when the invitations were given?" Yadav said, and added that even now lakhs of people and vehicles are stranded on the roads.

